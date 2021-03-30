ST. LOUIS, Missouri – For the third consecutive week, Central Baptist College had multiple athletes selected as American Midwest Conference athlete of the week in its respective sports.
Steven Stewart, Allison Seats, Dylan Burnham and Ally Swaim were all selected this week after each of their performances.
Stewart earned his first-career baseball player of the week award after hitting .727 and slugging 1.000 with six RBI as CBC dropped three out of four to William Woods over the weekend. Stewart hit everywhere from sixth to third in the lineup this weekend and saw hit batting average jump to .393 on the season.
Seats earned her sixth-career player of the week and second this season after helping No. 13 CBC improve to 14-6 this season, splitting with Cottey and sweeping William Woods in the AMC opener for the Mustangs.
Seats batted .667 with two home runs, three RBI and nine runs scored.
Burnham earned his first-career athlete of the week award after two outstanding performances at the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational last weekend.
Burn ran a personal record of 23.01 seconds in the 200-meters, a time which is the best in the AMC so far while also placing fifth with a time of 51.60 in the 400-meters, also the top time in the conference.
Swaim was selected as athlete of the week for the second time this season.
She set a new personal record in the 100-meter hurdles of 14.57 and that time now sits in third place in the NAIA overall, .02 seconds off the A standard time nationally.
