FAYETTEVILLE — Four Razorbacks have earned honors from the Southeastern Conference on Monday.
Arkansas pitchers Brady Tygart and Hagen Smith were named to the Freshman All-SEC Team, while second baseman Robert Moore and pitcher Connor Noland landed on the All-SEC Defensive Team.
Tygart worked his way into the closer role for Dave Van Horn's Razorbacks this season.
He has a team-leading eight saves with a 2.12 ERA over 34 innings out of the bullpen.
He has struck out 47 hitters and held opponents to a .191 batting average.
He's closing in on Phillip Stidham's single-season freshman saves record which is 12.
Smith has a 6-2 record and started 13 of the 14 games he has appeared in.
The Alabama series was the first one for him to not be in the rotation. He has a 4.93 ERA and is tied for the team lead in wins (6), has struck 72 and limited opposing hitters to a .243 batting average over 65.2 innings of work.
Tennessee placed three on the All-SEC Freshman Team while Vanderbilt and the Razorbacks two.
This is the second year in a row for Moore to land on the SEC All-Defensive Team at second base.
He has a .995 fielding percentage this year, committing just one error in 204 chances.
He is responsible for 38 of Arkansas’ SEC-leading 47 double plays turned this season.
Noland owns a 5-4 record with a rotation-leading 3.75 ERA over 81.2 innings, and has not committed an error in his 14 starts on the mound this season.
He has been the Friday night starter until the Alabama series when he moved to the second night, which was Friday, but the Thursday spot was filled by Will McEntire.
Arkansas is the No. 3 seed at the SEC Tournament and will play at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday's game pitting No. 6 Georgia against No. 11 Alabama.
