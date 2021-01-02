On social media Wednesday, senior defense rattle Jonathan Marshall, senior Arkansas reserve quarterback/holder Jack Lindsey, graduate transfer backup defensive tackle Xavier Kelly and junior backup safety Myles Mason announced they will not return to the Razorbacks in 2021.
Because of covid-19, disruptions, postponements and cancellations during the 2020 season, the NCAA granted 2020 seniors 2021 eligibility to return as 2021 seniors.
Marshall, Arkansas’ best defensive lineman in 2020, announced he is declaring for the NFL draft as is Kelly.
The Razorbacks’ physically strongest player and a fifth-year senior and defensive co-captain but never a starter until this season, Marshall, 6-3, 317, made a career high 35 tackles in 2020 including 6.5 for losses, one a sack, and was credited with four quarterback hurries.
Kelly lettered three years and graduated from Clemson University before transferring to Arkansas in 2020 alternating with Isaiah Nichols at defensive tackle. In nine games with Coach Sam Pittman’s 3-7 Razorbacks, Kelly, 6-5, 311, made eight tackles, one a minus 2-yard quarterback sack, and was credited with two quarterback hurries.
Lindsey, a Fayetteville native and son of 1980s/1990s Razorbacks tight end Lyndy Lindsey, and grandson of 1960s Razorbacks wingback Jim Lindsey, is putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal as is Mason.
Originally a Razorbacks walk-on, Lindsey earned his scholarship holding for place-kicks in from 2018-2020 after two seasons quarterbacking the scout-team in practice.
As Arkansas’ quarterback, Lindsey, already a UA grad, started the 2019 24-14 season-ending loss to Missouri in Little Rock completing 10 of 26 passes for 75 yards with touchdowns to receiver Trey Knox and tight end Grayson Gunter.
In 2020 during the 50-48 loss to Missouri in Columbia, Mo., Lindsey stunned Mizzou running 20 yards for a first down off a fake field goal.
Three-year letterman Mason made 33 tackles playing eight games in the secondary and on special teams in 2020. For his three-year Razorbacks career which spanned playing nine games in 2018 and 11 games in 2019, Mason made 66 tackles.
Seven 2020 seniors, linebacker Grant Morgan, offensive linemen Myron Cunningham and Ty Clary, receiver De’Vion Warren; tight end Blake Kern; running back T.J. Hammonds and defensive end Dorian Gerald said they are returning to the UA for the spring semester intending to play for the Razorbacks in 2021.
As December, 2020 signees enrolling at the UA in January as high school graduated and spring practice eligible, the Razorbacks add linebackers Marco Avant and Christopher Paul; safeties Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and Jayden Johnson; running back Javion Hunt; kicker Cameron Little; quarterback Lucas Coley; receivers Ketron Jackson, Rocket Sanders and Jaedon Wilson; defensive lineman Jalen Williams and cornerback Trent Gordon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.