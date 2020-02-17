A four-run inning carried the University of Central Arkansas Bears to their first victory of the season on Sunday afternoon, a 5-2 win over Missouri State at Bear Stadium.
The purple Bears (1-2) put up four runs in the second inning against MSU starting pitcher Peyton Carson.
Junior third baseman Benny Ayala hit his second solo home run in as many days to lead off the inning, and senior first baseman Coby Potvin added a bases-loaded double off the right-field wall that cleared the bases and gave UCA a 4-1 lead.
Missouri State (2-1) had taken a 1-0 lead in the first inning for the second consecutive day on a RBI single by Dakota Kotowski, but UCA answered to grab its first lead of the weekend series, one it would not lose.
The visiting Bears added a single run in the fifth inning with a solo home run by center fielder Greg Ziegler to cut the deficit to 4-2.
The Bears came back in the bottom of that inning with a two-out double by junior second baseman Rylan Meek, followed by an RBI single down the left-field line by senior center fielder Josh Ragan off MSU reliever Matt Russell to score the fifth run.
UCA starter Mark Moyer, a senior right-hander from Russellville, went five innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out five.
Senior left-hander Brad Verel tossed two scoreless, hitless innings before giving way to closer Conner Williams in the eighth.
Potvin, who missed the entire 2019 season with a medical issue, finished 2 for 5 with three runs batted in, while Ayala was 3 for 4 and designated hitter Cole Fiori went 2 for 3.
UCA totaled 10 hits against four MSU pitchers and played error-less ball in the field.
Third baseman Grant Wood was the only MSU player with multiples hits, going 2 for 3.
The Bears continue their four-game home stand on Tuesday, hosting the Memphis Tigers at 4 p.m. at Bear Stadium.
Bears softball finish Florida road trip 4-1, defeat South Dakota 3-0
The University of Central Arkansas softball team (7-4) closed out The Spring Games with a matchup against South Dakota (4-7).
The Bears were led by Lexi McClellan and Tylar Vernon as both went 2 for 3 at the plate.
Coach David Kuhn picked up his 700th victory of his career with Sunday's win.
Cylla Hill drew a walk to start the home half of the fourth, and Jenna Wildeman came in to pinch run for Hill.
Wildeman then stole second and moved into scoring position.
With two outs and a runner on second, Vernon lined one off the top of the left field fence for an RBI double and plated Wildeman from second.
McClellan then singled to left center and drove in Vernon from second.
UCA held a 2-0 lead after four innings of play.
The Coyotes threatened in the top of the fifth with runners on second and third with no outs, but Jordan Johnson was unfazed and got the next two outs unscathed.
Vernon recorded a two-out double deep to left field in the home half of the sixth, and Lindsey Williams pinch ran for Vernon.
McClellan ripped a triple to deep right center and scored Williams from second.
The game was ended early due to a time limit put in place prior to the start of the game, which gave the Bears the 3-0 victory.
Johnson got the win with four innings of work with one strikeout.
She moved to 2-2 on the season in the pitcher's circle.
Rio Sanchez got the start in the circle and went two innings, with one strikeout and surrendered just one hit.
UCA returns to the diamond Feb. 18, for a game against Lyon College.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
UCA’s Hyde breaks school record, Hanson leads men in Pittsburg The University of Central Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams closed out the Indoor Gorilla Classic on Saturday.
Gracie Hyde posted the best mark in the mile in program history for the women, Alex Hanson led the men with a sixth-place finish.
Gracie Hyde won the mile with her career-best run of 4:54.32 and set a new UCA record in the process.
Erin Woodward finished in second place with a career-best run of 10:00.31 in the 3,000m.
Max Nores led the Bears in the 3,000m with a career-best time of 8:34.00 and placed seventh.
With a run of 4:14.87, Alex Hanson placed sixth in the mile.
Jesse Applewhite posted an eighth-place run of 1:54.66 in the 800m, which is a career best.
Niklas Iking finished in ninth with a personal-best effort of 1:54.94.
The Bears return to the track for the 2020 Southland Conference Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 1-2.
Bears tennis grabs two wins to conclude Kentucky trip
The Central Arkansas tennis team ended their Kentucky trip on a high note Friday as it picked up wins over the Wright State Raiders and Western Kentucky Lady Toppers at the Kenlake Tennis Center.
The Bears (4-5) were guided by solid doubles play all afternoon as they took 1-0 leads into singles play for both matches and never looked back.
The Bears will return home to rest before heading to Springfield, Missouri, for a doubleheader Feb. 22 against the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Missouri State University.
