Last Friday, several area teams cemented themselves as top teams within their conferences.
In Class 5A, Vilonia’s game against Harrison gets Game of the Week honors as the Eagles welcome the Goblins on Friday.
Last week, Harrison was thumped by Greenbrier at home, seemingly ending the Goblins’ four-year run atop the 5A West.
Harrison has also fallen to Farmington this season in Class 5A West competition.
Its Friday opponent Vilonia has yet to be figured out as the Eagles are 6-0 on the season and rank as one of the better teams within Class 5A.
Vilonia sits in the second ranking within the Arkansas Sports Media poll Class 5A top 5 and for good reason.
The only team to play the Eagles close this season was Maumelle in a game that Vilonia won 34-32.
The following week, the Eagles used turnovers to beat Russellville 40-28, but perhaps faces their toughest stretch of games within the 5A West as Harrison, Alma, Morrilton and Greenbrier are still on the schedule.
Last Friday, Pea Ridge tried to slow down the Eagles as much as possible, but Vilonia still left north Arkansas with a 35-0 win.
Hooten’s has Vilonia as an eight-point favorite at home.
This game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School YouTube page.
Sticking with Class 5A, like Vilonia, the Greenbrier Panthers are 6-0 on the season and have played in one close game this season — a 55-47 win over Class 4A Arkadelphia.
Apart from that game, Greenbrier has steamrolled opponents scoring 44 or more points in all but one game — a 34-13 win over Clarksville.
Last Friday, the Panthers found little trouble in traveling to Harrison to face a Goblin team that has won four straight 5A West crowns.
Greenbrier jumped out to a 45-0 lead by halftime before surrendering 21 points under the sportsmanship rule.
This week, the Panthers get another favorable matchup that seems to have another 44-plus point outing by Greenbrier as it hosts Pea Ridge.
Pea Ridge may try to bleed the clock like it did against Vilonia, but Hooten’s still sees a big outing for the Panthers with Greenbrier coming in as a 24-point favorite at home.
This game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network on YouTube.
With back-to-back blowout wins over teams ranked higher than them in the ASM poll, the Conway Wampus Cats are now ranked second behind Bryant, who has won the previous three Class 7A state titles.
Conway will face another tough opponent as it travels to Fort Smith to take on Northside, who sits at 5-1 on the season like the Wampus Cats.
Their lone loss is a 35-17 game at home against Bryant.
The Grizzlies have faced a softer schedule than Conway has thus far, but are coming off back-to-back shutouts over Little Rock Central and Little Rock Catholic.
The Wampus Cats will look to create turnovers, which it has done quite well this season, holding a plus-21 turnover margin.
Hooten’s gives Conway the seven-point nod on the road.
This game will be broadcast on Y107 as well as Conway Corp Channel 5 and the YouTube channel with the same name.
The Mayflower Eagles are looking for their first win of the season, and this week looks to be a tough matchup for Mayflower.
The Eagles travel to Perryville, who boasts a 5-1 record with the lone loss coming against a talented Bigelow team.
Along with Paris and Booneville, Perryville leads Class 4-3A with a 3-0 record.
Hooten’s has Perryville as a 21-point favorite at home.
Like Mayflower, Conway Christian is still looking for its first win after putting together its first two-score game last week in a 56-14 loss to Johnson County Westside.
Hooten’s had Westside as an eight-point favorite last week before dominating Conway Christian.
This week, the Eagles face fellow 0-3 Class 4-2A opponent in Yellville-Summit, who got stomped by Quitman last Friday 47-13.
Hooten’s has Yellville-Summit as a 20-point favorite.
This game will be broadcast on the Conway Christian School YouTube channel.
The Quitman Bulldogs have taken advantage of a soft Class 4-2A schedule thus far, winning all three contests, and will face another 0-3 team this week as they travel to Magazine.
As previously mentioned Quitman beat Yellville-Summit 47-13 at home last Friday.
This week, Hooten’s has Quitman as a 25-point favorite over Magazine.
This game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.