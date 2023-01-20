With softball season right around the corner, the ASUN has released its Preseason All-Conference Team, as well as the results of its Preseason Coaches' Poll. After a 37-win season in 2022, Central Arkansas was duly rewarded with four student-athletes on the 12-man squad, while being selected to finish second in the coaches' poll.
Mary Kate Brown, Jaylee Engelkes, Tremere Harris and Jenna Wildeman were all selected by the league coaches as the top preseason choices at their respective positions. Brown and Harris were First Team All-ASUN honorees last season, and Engelkes was named to the conference's second team.
"I'm thrilled for these four, they're extremely deserving of this honor," UCA coach Jenny Parsons said. "They were a huge part of our success last year, and they'll be a huge part of what we do this year."
Harris was named to the first team after a stellar season, playing all 58 games and batting .391. She led the conference in batting average and total hits, connecting on 72 base hits. Harris' numbers both finished as third-best in a single season in program history. In addition to those league-leading numbers, the Conway native added 26 RBI, 27 steals and 22 games of multiple hits, racking up a team-best 19 game streak reaching base safely.
Also playing all 58 games, Brown provided a ton of offense at the third spot in the lineup, driving in 54 runs, the second-most in a single season in UCA history. Sixteen times, she drove in multiple runs in a single game, including four games of four RBI. Her other season numbers included a .341 batting average, 63 hits, 11 doubles and four home runs. The redshirt junior also put together 18 multi-hit games, a team-best 10 game hit streak, and hits in 12 of the final 15 games of the season.
Wildeman put together another electric year, terrorizing defenses and pitching staffs alike with her ability to put the ball in play and beat out even the quickest of infields. Batting .354, she posted the second-highest average on the team, racking up 67 hits while being walked 32 times. The Bentonville native also nearly reached 100 career stolen bases, adding 40 to her career total and ending the season at 99 swipes. Her 40 steals were seventh in the country, marking her second-straight season in the top-10 in the country.
Coming back for a fifth season, Engelkes ended last year tying Central Arkansas' single-season record with 12 home runs, including three in a four-game stretch to end March. She also drove in 53 RBI, the third-most in a single season at UCA, putting together 17 games of multiple runs driven in. Engelkes was also terrific at drawing walks, earning a four-ball count 36 times, the second-most in the conference.
The league's coaches also determined that after last season's success and this season's roster additions, the Bears should be in the running for the top of the ASUN standings this season. The second-place spot is only behind Liberty, who took home the conference crown last year.
"The preseason poll is nice, it's good to see that teams aren't taking us lightly this season," Parsons added. "But we're keeping focus on the one at the end of the year, this first one can't be something we put too much thought into."
