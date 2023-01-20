x

Central Arkansas softball player Tremere Harris leads off second base during action last season. Harris is one of four UCA players named to the ASUN Preseason All-Conference team.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

With softball season right around the corner, the ASUN has released its Preseason All-Conference Team, as well as the results of its Preseason Coaches' Poll. After a 37-win season in 2022, Central Arkansas was duly rewarded with four student-athletes on the 12-man squad, while being selected to finish second in the coaches' poll.

Mary Kate Brown, Jaylee Engelkes, Tremere Harris and Jenna Wildeman were all selected by the league coaches as the top preseason choices at their respective positions. Brown and Harris were First Team All-ASUN honorees last season, and Engelkes was named to the conference's second team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.