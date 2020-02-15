HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Through three quarters on Saturday, Central Arkansas held a four-point lead over Sam Houston State at Johnson Coliseum, going into the final quarter up 52-48.
But the Bearkats erupted in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Sugar Bears 25-6 to send Central Arkansas home with a 73-58 defeat.
The Sugar Bears (11-3, 7-8 Southland Conference) came into the final quarter shooting 23 of 47 (48.9%), but went cold in the fourth – hitting just 2 of 13 (15.4%), while the Bearkats (17-7, 12-3 SLC) went 7 for 12 (58.3%) from the field including a pair of 3-pointers, and were 9 of 13 from the free-throw line in the period compared to just 2 for 2 for the Sugar Bears.
For the game, the Bearkats were 9 of 13 (69.2%) from long distance, while the Sugar Bears were just 1 of 4.
The Sugar Bears won the battle of the boards 45-31, including 15-10 on the offensive end, but were outscored 12-8 by the 'Kats in second-chance points.
The Sugar Bears were also doubled up in turnovers, committing 20 to just 10 for SHSU.
The Sugar Bears got 17 points, a season-high 11 rebounds and a pair of blocks from freshman Terri Crawford, who registered her first collegiate double-double.
Taylor Sells added 12 points and a team-high six assists, while Hannah Langhi had 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
Ayanna Trigg added six points and eight rebounds, and Briana Trigg had six points, five rebounds and four assists.
SHSU got 16 points from Jaylonn Walker, who was 4 for 4 from 3-point range, with Amber Leggett adding 15 points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Despite the loss, the Sugar Bears still sit two wins ahead of Lamar and Nicholls for the eighth and final spot in the Southland Conference tournament, as they seek their 10th consecutive berth in the event.
The Sugar Bears return to the Farris Center for their next two and four of their five remaining regular season games, with league-leader Stephen F. Austin visiting Wednesday and Nicholls on Saturday.
