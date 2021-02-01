HOT SPRINGS — Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc’s multiple Grade 2 winner Frank’s Rockette lived up to her 1-2 odds and returned to the winner’s circle after making a successful 2021 debut in Saturday’s $150,000 American Beauty Stakes.
The 4-year-old filly was making her first start since taking on older males in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint last November.
Breaking from post 7 under jockey Florent Geroux, Frank’s Rockette raced just to the outside of 2019 American Beauty winner Amy’s Challenge and stayed within easy striking distance through early fractions of 0:21 3/5 and 0:44 3/5 before edging clear of her rival to win by 1 ¼ lengths. Her final time was 1:10 over a muddy track. Wildwood’s Beauty was third.
“She broke very alertly, which gave me a great option to be right there off the speed without any effort,” Geroux said. “And, from there, I was just continuing to get pressure on Amy’s Challenge because when she’s on the lead she can be very difficult to pass. I wanted to make sure I didn’t give my filly too much to do down the lane. But she was very professional and when I asked her to go down the lane, she was all in and she gave me everything she had.”
Frank’s Rockette, a homebred daughter of Into Mischief, improved her record to 7-4-0 in 12 starts and has now earned $696,103. She returned $3.20, $2.40 and $2.10 as the heavy favorite.
“Nice to see her come off the bench,” trainer Bill Mott add via phone. “It’s great. What makes it better is Mr. (Frank) Fletcher was there at his home track and he was there, so, you know I mean, that’s like winning two. She ran on an off track there last year, but the bottom line is she ran into a very good filly (Kimari). Florent (Geroux) thought she handled it well enough today. Knowing she was second against a really good filly there last year, I felt she would handle it. Is it her favorite surface? Well, I don’t know. But she certainly handled it well enough today.”
Frank’s Rockette was saddled by Sebastian “Bas” Nicholl, longtime assistant to Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. Frank’s Rockette shipped into Lukas’ barn.
Live racing resumes Sunday at Oaklawn with a 1 p.m. first post.
Stakes Quotes:
Winning Jockey Florent Geroux: “She broke very alertly, which gave me a great option to be right there off the speed without any effort. And from there, I was just continuing to get pressure on Amy’s Challenge because when she’s on the lead she can be very difficult to pass. I wanted to make sure I didn’t give my filly too much to do down the lane. But she was very professional and when I asked her to go down the lane, she was all in and she gave me everything she had.”
Winning Trainer Bill Mott (via phone): “Nice to see her come off the bench. It’s great. What makes it better is Mr. (Frank) Fletcher was there at his home track and he was there, so, you know I mean, that’s like winning two. She ran on an off track there last year, but the bottom line is she ran into a very good filly (Kimari). Florent (Geroux) thought she handled it well enough today. Knowing she was second against a really good filly there last year, I felt she would handle it. Is it her favorite surface? Well, I don’t know. But she certainly handled it well enough today.”
Jockey Francisco Arrieta, second on Amy’s Challenge: “She ran as hard as she could. That other horse (Frank’s Rockette) went by her by a little bit, but she kept running to the wire.”
Trainer Mac Robertson, second with Amy’s Challenge: “I was proud of my horse. I thought she ran great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.