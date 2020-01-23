FAYETTEVILLE — On postgame radio Wednesday, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman recited various statistics that if presented as pregame givens would have him believing his Razorbacks would beat Mississippi State instead of losing 77-70 to the Bulldogs in Wednesday night’s SEC game in Starkville, Mississippi.
The loss dropped Arkansas to 14-4 overall, 3-3 in the SEC heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. ESPN2 televised SEC versus Big 12 Challenge game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Walton Arena.
Coach Ben Howland’s Bulldogs improved to 12-6, 3-3 in the SEC and play their SEC versus Big 12 Challenge game Saturday at Oklahoma.
At the Bulldogs’ inevitably tough for visitors Humphrey Coliseum, the Razorbacks held MSU to shooting 38% from the field (22 of 57), outscoring the bigger Bulldogs 46-24 in the paint and only be outrebounded 41-31 — a livable stat for the Hogs considering the Bulldogs had outrebounded, 49-31 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, those same LSU Tigers that outrebounded Arkansas, 53-24 in Baton Rouge.
“Not often do you hold an opponent to 38% from the field and lose a game,” Musselman said. “But that was the case tonight.”
Musselman continued with the rights ending in the wrong results.
“If you had told me going into the game that we would outscore them 46-24 in points in the paint, I would have said, ‘All right! We’re going to win by 10,” Musselman said. “If you would have said you are going to have seven turnovers on the road (to Mississippi State’s 18) and do a good job taking care of the basketball…”
But the Hogs were victims of foul play.
Mississippi State sank 27 of 33 free throws. Arkansas converted but 6 of 11.
“The free throws attempted, way too much to overcome,” Musselman said.
So were Arkansas’ missed free throws just as they were in the Razorbacks’ previous game, the 73-66 SEC loss last Saturday to Kentucky at Walton Arena.
“You are going to outscore them by points in the paint by 22 — but you can’t overcome the points that were left at the foul line and how they converted from the line,” Musselman said. “We’ve got to play nearly flawless basketball to be honest with you in league play. Especially on the road. And we did not to do that tonight.”
Few have been been able to contain Reggie Perry, Mississippi State’s talented 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward that previous Arkansas coach Mike Anderson tried so hard to recruit.
Perry went into the game averaging a 16.4/10.1 scoring/rebounding double-double. Helped by a strong supporting cast, Perry upped his double-double average Wednesday, scoring 26 points, including 14 of 15 from the line, with 13 boards against the small Hogs with 6-6 senior Adrio Bailey their tallest starter.
“Mississippi State is a really talented team,” Musselman said. “They are really long. Their roster has been constructed with great thought. They have a really good inside player in Reggie Perry. They have a really big inside player who can really rebound the ball from an offensive rebounding standpoint.”
While Perry shined, one of Arkansas’ stars did not.
Sophomore guard Isaiah Joe, the 3-point shooter averaging 17.5 point going into Wednesday’s game hit but 1 of 8 treys among his horrendous 2 of 13 shooting night and only scored five points.
The 6-5 alum of Fort Smith Northside did match 6-5 Arkansas guard Mason Jones with a team-high seven rebounds.
Jones only hit 2 of 7 treys on a night Arkansas hit but 4 of 20 3-pointers.
However, Jones and 6-3 guard Jimmy Whitt kept Aransas in it, each scoring 20 points.
“I thought Mason had a great second half,” Musselman said. “Not much in the first half. I thought Jimmy Whitt found his sweet spot as the game kind of wore on.”
Jeantal Cylla, the 6-7 graduate transfer who has struggled stepping up from North Carolina-Wilmington to the SEC, played his best SEC game Wednesday.
Cylla in 17 off the bench minutes hit both his shots, one a three, to score five points and grab a rebound, while 6-8 sophomore Reggie Chaney, off the bench, tallied eight points, 4 of 5 from the field, in 18 minutes.
“I thought Cylla did a phenomenal job,” Musselman said. “I thought he was awesome in his minutes played. Reggie did a great job again finishing inside.”
Some things to build on but the bottom line looms they’ve lost two consecutively.
“When you go and play through 16 games like we did and then you go and lose back-to-back games,” Musselman said. “We’ll see how we regroup. We’ve got to get better in all facets offensively and defensively if you want to win in this league. Because the last two games, we haven’t played well enough obviously to win and so you’ve got to figure out a way to play better.”
