It’s an allowance race that looks more like a stakes race. Friday’s featured eighth race is a 1-mile test for 2-year-old fillies that figures to spawn a starter, or starters, for the $200,000 Martha Washington Stakes Jan. 29. The Martha Washington is Oaklawn’s first of three points races for the Kentucky Oaks, the country’s biggest race for 3-year-old fillies.
The $120,000 allowance race drew a field of nine, including 5-2 program favorite Matareya for 2020 Eclipse Award-winning trainer Brad Cox. Matareya finished fifth in the $400,000 Alcibiades Stakes (G1) Oct. 8 at Keeneland and second in the $200,000 Fern Creek Stakes Nov. 27 at Churchill Downs in her last start.
The 7-2 co-second choices on the morning line are the speedy Hypersport, who will be making her two-turn debut after a sharp Dec. 3 maiden victory at Oaklawn for trainer Ingrid Mason, and Benedict Canyon, fifth in the $300,000 Starlet Stakes (G1) Dec. 4 at Los Alamitos for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. Benedict Canyon is now trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen. Another Hall of Fame trainer, D. Wayne Lukas, is scheduled to send out Secret Oath, who finished fifth in the $400,000 Golden Rod Stakes (G2) Nov. 27 at Churchill Downs in her last start.
The only stakes winner in the field is Red Hot Mess, who races for trainer Chelsey Moysey and owner Lewis Mathews of Bismarck, Ark. Red Hot Mess (2 for 3 overall) won the $50,000 White Clay Creek Stakes Oct. 13 at Delaware Park in her two-turn debut. She exits a seventh-place finish in the $150,000 Tempted Stakes Nov. 5 at Belmont Park, a performance Moysey said was impacted by a foot problem.
Moysey said she considered sending Red Hot Mess to Fair Grounds for last Sunday’s inaugural $100,000 Untapable Stakes (a Kentucky Oaks points race) before opting to stay home and run in the allowance event.
“It’s a stakes race, for sure,” Moysey said. “It’s very much like the Untapable. You could put the two together and swap any horses around and it’s about the same.”
Red Hot Mess has breezed twice this season at Oaklawn, including a half-mile move in :47.60 Dec. 8 under regular rider John Hiraldo. Red Hot Mess is a chestnut daughter of 2011 Preakness winner Shackleford.
“She’s been doing good,” Moysey said. “I’m happy with her. Nothing’s really phased her much here. I’m glad I decided to keep her here, though, just because she’s a little difficult to ship and doesn’t like to move around too much. She was nominated (to the Untapable). We considered it, but I would just rather keep her here. Saying she hits the board and we do consider the Martha Washington, this is where her next few races would be, anyway, so I prefer to be here.”
Probable post time for Friday’s eighth race is 3:46 p.m. (Central).
Moysey off to fast start at Oaklawn
Moysey has won 3 of 7 starts at the 2021-2022 Oaklawn meeting that began Dec. 3 and the fast break from the gate coincides with a change of scenery.
She saddled her first career winner in 2019 at Belterra Park in Cincinnati and her second came later that year at nearby Turfway Park in Kentucky. Moysey spent much of 2020 in Kentucky before shifting her summer/fall base to the mid-Atlantic for the first time, specifically Delaware Park, after the 2021 Oaklawn meeting ended in May. Spurred by her success at Delaware Park, Moysey already has a career-high 19 victories overall this year after winning 11 races in 2020 and two in 2019.
“I feel like it was definitely a great career move for me,” said Moysey, 28, a former assistant to the now-retired Buff Bradley. “It makes it a little easier. It’s where you can expand and still keep your numbers without having everything claimed from you in two weeks. It’s exhausting.”
All three of Moysey’s Oaklawn winners, Substantial ($19.60), favored Little Burrito ($4.60) and Izzybella ($24.40), raced in 2021 at Delaware Park. Its meet ran May 26-Oct. 30. Substantial and Little Burrito are owned by the trainer’s major client, Lewis Mathews of Bismarck, Ark. Izzybella is owned by a new client, Al Klerlein, who operates a structural steel fabrication and erection company in Delaware.
Moysey said among Delaware Park’s biggest perks is location. Although stabled there, she also ran horses at Parx, Monmouth Park, Charles Town, Laurel, Penn National and Belmont Park.
“Everything’s under three hours,” Moysey said. “You have all the options. If you can’t find a race in one spot, you can find it in another. It was neat. I shipped all over the place.”
Moysey finished the Delaware meeting with 10 victories, including her first career stakes score in the $50,000 White Clay Creek. Through nine days of Oaklawn’s scheduled 66-day meeting, Moysey is already poised to surpass her victory total from the 2021 meeting. She was 4 for 42.
“You always hope for a good start, but I didn’t expect it to be this good,” Moysey said. “Last year, I think I went 0 for 23 before I even won. Was looking for a bridge to jump off of.”
Red Hot Mess is among 15 horses Moysey has at Oaklawn. Purchased for only $20,000 in May at Fasig-Tipton’s Midlantic 2-year-old in training sale, Red Hot Mess is entered in a 1-mile allowance race Friday. Moysey said it could be an audition for the $200,000 Martha Washington Stakes Jan. 29, which is Oaklawn’s first of three Kentucky Oaks points races. Red Hot Mess is a daughter of 2011 Preakness winner Shackleford.
Another 2-year-old Moysey has for Mathews is recent addition Vodka N Water, a Fed Biz colt who, despite being a maiden, earned $100,710 in seven starts this year and was twice stakes placed, including the $150,000 Bashford Manor (G3) June 26 at Churchill Downs.
Mathews purchased Vodka N Water, previously with Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, for $45,000 at Keeneland’s November Breeding Stock Sale. Vodka N Water is being pointed toward an entry-level allowance race next month, Moysey said.
“We’re going to stretch him out two turns and see what happens,” Moysey said.
Moysey has eight career Oaklawn victories.
Joyful Cadence returns
Joyful Cadence, the first Oaklawn winner sired by champion Runhappy, is scheduled to make her comeback in Friday’s ninth race, a conditioned allowance sprint for fillies and mares.
From the first crop of Runhappy, Joyful Cadence broke her maiden by 8 ¾ lengths last March at Oaklawn before testing stakes waters in her next two starts. She finished second, beaten a half-length by Abrogate, in the $200,000 Purple Martin last April at Oaklawn and third, beaten a head, in the $150,000 Miss Preakness (G3) in May at Pimlico. Both sprints were restricted to 3-year-old fillies.
Joyful Cadence hasn’t started since finishing sixth in an allowance sprint June 12 at Churchill Downs. Trainer John Ortiz said Joyful Cadence had a small ankle chip removed following the race and she rejoined his stable in the fall.
“We had a good year with this filly,” Ortiz said. “She’s a very talented filly, I think.”
After being withdrawn from Fasig-Tipton’s November Sale, Joyful Cadence has posted more than a half-dozen workouts for her final start of 2021. The last four have come at Oaklawn, all this month.
“We had her in the sale just to see what she would be able to bring,” Ortiz said. “Just watching her train, we made the decision that she’s back to her old self and we’d like to give her another chance with us before we sell her. We got her ready and prepared and she’s 100 percent ready to run on Friday.”
Ortiz said the hope is the comeback spot will be a bridge to Oaklawn’s two sprint stakes for older fillies and mares in 2022 – $150,000 American Beauty Jan. 22 and the $200,000 Carousel April 2. Ortiz trains Joyful Cadence for William Simon (WSS Racing), a former Walmart executive who has a home in Rogers, Ark. Joyful Cadence was purchased for $235,000 at the 2019 Keeneland September Yearling Sale.
The first male Oaklawn winner for Runhappy was Following Sea, who broke his maiden on the Arkansas Derby undercard last April before finishing third in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) Nov. 6 at Del Mar and second in the $750,000 Cigar Mile (G1) Dec. 4 at Aqueduct in his last start.
Runhappy was the country’s champion male sprinter of 2015.
Finish lines
Papa Rocket, a 2-year-old son of super sire Into Mischief, is scheduled to make his career debut in Friday’s seventh race for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas and prominent Arkansas businessman Frank Fletcher. Papa Rocket, purchased for $300,000 at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale in 2020, is the first horse Lukas has trained for Fletcher. … Multiple stakes winner Joy’s Rocket is entered in Sunday’s fourth race, a conditioned allowance sprint for older female sprinters. Trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, Joy’s Rocket finished third in the $200,000 Martha Washington Stakes for 3-year-old fillies last season at Oaklawn and second, beaten a head, in the $250,000 Raven Run Stakes (G2) Oct. 23 at Keeneland in her last start. … Trainer John Ortiz said Hollis and Mucho, along with another allowance winner this month at Oaklawn, Top Gunner, remain under consideration for the $150,000 King Cotton Stakes for older sprinters Jan. 29. Hollis set a 5 ½-furlong track record (1:02.17) Dec. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.