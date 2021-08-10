It’s year four for Mayflower head coach Austin Emerson, and despite a small class, he thinks this year’s squad will be solid.
Like all schools, COVID hurt the Mayflower Eagles, especially as Emerson and his staff were implementing a new system that would better utilize team strengths.
Getting back in the groove of things at the beginning of 2021 after the team finished with just two wins, but showed competitiveness throughout the year, Emerson believes the team benefitted from having a full season.
“It’s been awesome,” he said. “Since January, we’ve been lifting and practicing football. Last year, during COVID, we were putting in a new offense, so we didn’t get to put in that offense until July. We basically had one month to learn it.
“As a coach, it takes you a little time to learn it as well. You think you know, but you have to kind of monitor and adjust and all of that stuff. We were able to spend more of the offseason learning more of the coaching technique side of things. We’ve fine-tuned our practices to where we’re really efficient with our practices. Our kids have another year in our system, they’re so much better at it offensively and defensively.”
Emerson entered his first season with a talented group that won 10 games, but won just two the following two seasons.
Part of that was because the personnel Mayflower had at its disposal didn’t fit the type of kids that came out.
“When I first got here, we had a Spread offense,” he said. “Our defense was and still is a 3-4, but we’ve morphed it a little bit. We were Spread offense our first two years. My first year here, we had some very talented kids. Not that my second year wasn’t as talented, but we didn’t have the Simmons twins (Keon and Deon), and we didn’t have a quarterback that year.
“If you’re in a Spread offense and you don’t have a quarterback, it is not fun because all you can do is technically run the ball and the defense will load up and stop it. I feel like we’ll always have linemen here and we’ll always have decent running backs, so we moved to an offense that we don’t have to rely just on one person and we can get the ball to anyone anywhere. Instead of a Spread offense, it really revolves around the quarterback.”
The past two years, Mayflower football has seen upgrades in and around Patrick Stadium.
The team played on turf last year after playing on grass in the past and then the high school now features an indoor facility, complete with a film room, weight room, junior and senior high locker rooms, kitchen area, coaches offices and a 25-yard football field.
The Eagles embark on the 2021 campaign starting Aug. 27 at Central Arkansas Christian.
