The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held on Friday, August 26 at Conway High School. Today the Log Cabin Democrat continues profiling the Class of 2022 inductees.
Both of today’s honorees were multisport stars in high school and in college.
Dennis Fulmer won the Frank E. Robins Award for outstanding senior athlete in 1954.
As a junior, he was high-point man when the Wampus Cats won the 1953 Class A state track championship. Fulmer won the 220-yard dash, broad jump, and was part of the 440-yard relay winner.
In 1954, the Cats repeated as Class A champs, with Fulmer again high-point man, winning the 100, 220, broad jump, and anchoring the winning 440 and 880 relays.
He was named Outstanding Athlete at the 1954 Mid-South Relays in Memphis, where he set meet records in the 100 and the broad jump.
His best time in the 100-yard dash was 9.9 seconds.
Fulmer had an offer to play football for coach Darrell Royal at Mississippi State, but came back home to Arkansas State Teachers College, now the University of Central Arkansas, where he played football and ran track.
He led the Bears to the 1956 AIC track title, again as high-point man, setting a school record in the 220.
Fulmer began his coaching career at Jacksonville before returning to Conway where he coached the Wampus Cats to a cross country state championship in 1965.
In 1967, Fulmer was named head football coach and athletic director.
During his four years on the gridiron, the Wampus Cats went 32-11-2 (73.7 percent) and won the Class AA state title in 1967, finishing 10-1.
He served as AD until 1977, overseeing the construction of John McConnell Stadium and the development of girls’ athletics in the Conway public school system.
Fulmer has been inducted into the UCA Sports Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Track & Field Hall of Fame.
Herman Hammons won the Frank E. Robins Award for outstanding senior athlete in 1977.
A 6-3 forward, Hammons could jump out of the gym.
He was the only junior starter on the 1976 overall state championship team that went 36-0. He scored 11 points in the 75-51 victory over Blytheville in the class AAA title game.
Hammons was named all-state in 1977 and played in the Arkansas high school all-star game as a senior.
During his senior year in track, he high jumped 6’ 10” which was one of the best marks in Arkansas high school history at the time.
Hammons went on to Hendrix College where he was a four-year letterman in both basketball and track.
There, he reunited with several of his former Wampus Cat teammates to help the Warriors capture the 1980 Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference basketball title, the school’s first since 1931.
Well known for his jumping and dunking ability, he was named All-AIC and All-NAIA District 17 in 1981 as a senior, when he helped Hendrix repeat as AIC champs.
Hammons was also All-AIC in track for three years. As a freshman, he set the school and conference high jump record, leaping an amazing 7 feet in 1978.
Hammons became just the second Arkansan ever to clear 7 feet in the high jump. He qualified for the NAIA national meet, where finished third to earn All-American honors.
He was also an NAIA track All-American as a senior in 1981, when he jumped a career best of 7 feet, 3/4 inch. He later served one year as assistant basketball coach at Hendrix.
Hammons has been inducted into the Hendrix Sports Hall of Honor.
Tickets to the banquet are available by contacting the CHS athletic office at (501) 450-6631 or fluesmeb@ conwayschools.net.
