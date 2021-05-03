HOT SPRINGS – Favored Fulsome, a homebred for famed Juddmonte Farms, Inc. and trainer Brad Cox, remained unbeaten in two career starts on dirt with a 1 ¼-length victory over stablemate Warrant in the $300,000 Oaklawn Stakes for 3 year olds Saturday afternoon at Oaklawn.
The outcome came roughly 20 minutes after Juddmonte and Cox finished second in the Kentucky Derby with Mandaloun.
Fulsome, who was making his stakes debut, earned automatic entry into the Preakness, the second leg of the Triple Crown on May 15 at Pimlico, with his victory.
Ridden by Martin Garcia, Fulsome swung four-wide turning for home, collared Warrant and Game Day Play in midstretch and was edging clear approaching the wire.
Game Day Play, a 21-1 outsider, finished a nose farther back in third. Fulsome completed 1 1/8 miles over a fast track in 1:50.01 and paid $4.60 as the 6-5 favorite in the seven-horse field.
Fulsome was exiting an off-the-turf entry-level allowance victory (his first race on dirt) at 1 1/16 miles April 10 at Keeneland.
Fulsome won for the third time in six lifetime starts to raise his earnings to $282,174.
An estimated crowd of 20,000 attended the final day of Oaklawn’s weather-shortened 51-day meeting. Live racing is scheduled to resume Jan. 28, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.