Weather and scheduling conflicts have changed locations for games today with Conway and Little Rock Central.
The baseball game will be played at Little Rock Southwest High School, with first pitch set for 5 p.m. The Wampus Cats are 19-5 on the season.
The soccer games will be played at Scott Field on University Avenue, north of Park Plaza Mall. The girls game will kickoff around 5 p.m. The Wampus Cats are 15-1. The Lady Wampus Cats are 10-1-5.
The softball teams were scheduled to play Wednesday in a make up game from earlier this season at Conway but was cancelled because of rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader at Conway High School. The first game will start at 5 p.m. The Lady Wampus Cats are 13-8.
