Central Arkansas' Collin Cooper looks to drive during the Bears' game with Jacksonville State on Wednesday at the Farris Center.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

he Jacksonville State Gamecocks were dominant from the perimeter Wednesday night in downing the University of Central Arkansas Bears 101-71 in ASUN action at the Farris Center.

The Gamecocks set a season mark by making 19 three-pointers, including 10 from senior guard Demaree King and shot 55.9 percent from beyond the arc. King was 8 of 9 from three-point range in the first half and finished 10 of 18. His 10 threes tied the school’s single-game record.

