he Jacksonville State Gamecocks were dominant from the perimeter Wednesday night in downing the University of Central Arkansas Bears 101-71 in ASUN action at the Farris Center.
The Gamecocks set a season mark by making 19 three-pointers, including 10 from senior guard Demaree King and shot 55.9 percent from beyond the arc. King was 8 of 9 from three-point range in the first half and finished 10 of 18. His 10 threes tied the school’s single-game record.
“You have to give Demaree King all the credit in the world,” said UCA acting head coach Brock Widders. “At one point he was 8 for 9 in the first half and was destroying us in every way possible. So you have to give credit to him on that.
“But obviously very disappointed in our response. That has not been us at all over the last several weeks. We have to have more pride and more character. And hopefully, like I just told them in the locker room, this is a life lesson, and one that we learn from.”
The Bears were within three points with 7:00 left in the first half but the Gamecocks went on a 20-5 run to close the half, including five threes.
“They had the big 20-5 run in about three and a half minutes,” said Widders. “We did take a time out and talk about some things, but Demaree King actually put one in that was tipped off a defender’s finger from four feet behind the line. And that one was tough.
“But also, we just didn’t recognize in the flow of play that this guy is going off on us and to make him drive. So it happens two or three times and we have to call a time out. Then they switched off and were attacking our big and he just backed up and backed up and backed up until he got open.”
UCA got 19 points from sophomore guard Camren Hunter, who added 4 rebounds and 3 assists and went 2 of 4 from three-point range. Junior Collin Cooper went 3 of 7 from three-point and added 16 points and four assists. Senior Eddy Kayouloud had a quiet game but still contributed 12 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists.
Senior Jonas Munson came off the bench in the second half with four points.
“Jonas Munson is one of the best teammates that has ever stepped foot in that locker room,” said Widders. “You can see it in the game, a guy who hasn’t gotten much (playing) time over his career, and all he does is support and support and support and encourage every teammate he has.
“And then everyday in practice, he’s one of the hardest workers, and unapologetically. He’s getting after guys every single day. So I’m really happy for him to be able to get in there and get some shots up and have some success.”
The Bears close the season at home Friday night against league-leader Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. Senior Night activities for Kayouloud and Munson will be held prior to the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.