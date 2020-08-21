Central Baptist College Director of Soccer Operations Lance Gordon has announced the addition of another player to his 2020 squad. Isaias Garcia has joined the Mustangs this fall.
Garcia comes to CBC from Little Rock, where he played right wing for Robinson High School.
For all the recruiting news and any other news regarding the Mustangs this fall, like Central Baptist College Athletics on Facebook and follow @gocbcmustangs on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.