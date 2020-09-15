The American Midwest Conference announced its first player of the week awards for volleyball earlier Monday.
Alizea Garza was recognized for her performance this week, earning AMC defensive player of the week honors.
Garza helped the Mustangs go 1-2 on the weekend at the Evangel Classic in Springfield, Missouri.
At the tournament, Garza was all over the floor, making 39 digs and also notching a pair of service aces.Garza and the Mustangs will be back on the floor at Reddin Fieldhouse this week and on the road this weekend.
Men’s Soccer
The American Midwest Conference released its first fall athlete of the week awards for men's soccer Monday and a pair of Central Baptist College Mustangs were recognized.
Andrew Montoya was selected as the defensive player of the week, and Nyasha Dube was named offensive player of the week.
Montoya tallied 10 saves in a 1-1 week for the Mustangs.
He made five stops in both matches this week, including a pivotal stop in the 81st minute against Evangel on Saturday that kept the score tied and set up the winning goal.
Dube scored both goals in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Evangel.
His 89th minute goal proved to be the game winner for the Mustangs to give them win number one and give Dube six goals in his career as a Mustang.
