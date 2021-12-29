Central Baptist College softball head coach Keith Hinson announced the first addition to his recruiting class for the 2023 season. Kylie Germann is the first player to sign with the Mustangs under Hinson.
Germann is a native of Arkansas and will come to CBC from Rogers Heritage High School.
A talented outfielder and second baseman, Germann is highly decorated in the classroom, earning the medal of achievement for academics, the Heritage Scholar Award, the Academic All-Star team award, and played in the All-Academic Game in Colorado.
As a junior last year, Germann hit .301 with a .781 OPS and 22 walks in 28 games played. She also added three doubles, a triple, 11 RBIs and 13 walks.
