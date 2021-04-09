Get Her Number will make his final Kentucky Derby push in the $1 million Arkansas Derby (G1) Saturday at Oaklawn for Southern California-based trainer Peter Miller and owner Gary Barber.
A son of 2015 Arkansas Derby winner American Pharoah, Get Her Number exits a seventh-place finish in his 3-year-old debut, the $1 million Rebel Stakes (G2) at 1 1/16 miles March 13 at Oaklawn.
Get Her Number was beaten 8 1/2 lengths by Concert Tour, who also returns from Southern California for the 1 1/8-mile Arkansas Derby.
“He was making a run and kind of got sideswiped there about the three-sixteenths pole and that was kind of game over at that point,” Miller said Wednesday afternoon. “Grabbed his leg a little bit. But he needed the race and he’s coming into the race well, so I’m looking forward to it. I think he’s going to run a big race.”
Miller said he considered staying home and running Get Her Number in last Saturday’s $750,000 Santa Anita Derby (G1) at Santa Anita, but thought an additional week between starts would be more beneficial. Get Her Number recorded two workouts following the Rebel at San Luis Rey Downs, north of San Diego, before being flown Wednesday to Arkansas.
Get Her Number is 6-1 on the morning line for the Arkansas Derby, which drew a field of six. The Rebel marked Get Her Number’s first start since winning the $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes (G1) Sept. 26 at Santa Anita in his dirt debut.
“I think definitely having the out should help us quite a bit,” Miller said.
The Arkansas Derby will offer 170 points to the top four finishers (100-40-20-10) toward starting eligibility for the Kentucky Derby. The 1 1/4-mile race is limited to 20 starters, with starting preference given to the top 18 point earners in designated races like the Arkansas Derby.
The top point earners on the European and Japan Road the Kentucky Derby will receive invitations.
Get Her Number has 10 points to rank 29th on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard compiled by Churchill Downs.
Probable post time for the Arkansas Derby, which will be televised live by NBC Sports Network, is 6:41 p.m. (Central).
It goes as the 12th of 13 races. First post Saturday is 12:02 p.m., with the infield open, weather permitting.
The Arkansas Derby is one of four stakes Saturday at Oaklawn, the others being the $500,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap (G3) for older horses at 6 furlongs, $400,000 Oaklawn Mile for older horses and the $250,000 Carousel for older fillies and mares at 6 furlongs.
