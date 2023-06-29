FAYETTEVILLE — The 2023 NBA Draft saw three Razorbacks picked and one more ink a two-way contract soon afterward, but Eric Musselman recorded a win as well when guard Davonte "Devo" Davis opted to play another season at Arkansas.

Davis had put his name into the draft, but didn't hire an agent, thus giving him the right to come back to Arkansas. That is something he chose to do and that was huge news for Musselman and his 2023-24 team. Musselman shared some of the feedback they got on Davis.

