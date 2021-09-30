BATESVILLE — Hendrix posted its second-straight clean sheet in a 4-0 win over NAIA member Lyon on Wednesday at Huser Field, the first meeting between the teams since 2014.
The Warriors remain unbeaten (2-0-1) in the series and have outscored the Scots a combined 7-1.
Hendrix (4-2-1) has not allowed a goal in its last 209:57 this season or in the last two meetings against Lyon (2-5).
Kaitlyn Gilkey (five goals) registered her first-career hat trick, beating Lyon keeper Rhyan Hioki in the 15th, 47th and 81st minutes. She has scored at least one goal in back-to-back games and three of the last four.
Following a long kick into the box by Mary Helen VanHoy, a Gilkey header found the back of the net to open the onslaught.
Skylar Baker (two) made the score 2-0 in the 36th minute after passes from Brianna Willis and Gilkey. Wednesday marked the second-consecutive game for Willis with an assist.
Sydnee Pritchett assisted on Gilkey's second goal, while Emerson Lejong aided on the final score.
Gilkey totaled career-highs in shots (11), shots on goal (eight) and points (seven). Her 11 shots tied for second most in a game in program history. Gilkey's three goals tied for eighth most. Her seven points tied for ninth most.
Gilkey, with three game-winners this season, moved into a tie for seventh on the school's single-season list.
Gilkey, with four-career game-winning goals, moved into a tie for fifth on Hendrix's all-time list.
Pritchett and Anna Grace Eichenberger each had three shots.
VanHoy ended with one shot on goal, giving her 50 for her career, which is tied for seventh on the school's all-time list.
The Orange and Black's five assists tied for 10th most in program history.
The Warriors outshot the Scots 24-6, including 14-3 on frame, with seven Warriors compiling at least one shot on goal.
Reigning Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week Mackenzie Smith (2-1) recorded her second-straight shutout, making three saves in 90 minutes between the pipes.
Hailey Gonzales had two shots, with one on goal, in the loss.
Hioki (1-3) made 10 saves in net in defeat.
Hendrix returns to Warrior Soccer Field for four-consecutive games, starting Saturday against Millsaps at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.