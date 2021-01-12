The latest Arkansas Sports Media basketball polls released with just one area boys team holding a place in the polls, while three girls teams find their way in.
On the boys polls, Mayflower is the lone team to be featured throughout as it has gotten off to a 9-1 start to the season.
In doing so, Mayflower locked up the second spot in the Class 3A polls behind 7-1 Dumas as Dumas received 14 total first-place votes, while Mayflower received four.
The Eagles’ lone loss came in a conference road contest to Lamar on Jan. 8 in a 67-62 loss.
Mayflower hosts Two Rivers and plays at Atkins this week.
On the girls side of the polls, Conway and Vilonia girls teams both feature in the top 10 polls, while Mt. Vernon-Enola makes an appearance in the Class 1A top 5.
With the dynamic trio of junior Jaiden Thomas and sophomores Chloe Clardy and Savannah Scott along with the winning pedigree of coach Ashley Hutchcraft, the Conway Lady Cats have been seen as one of the top teams in the state.
Currently, the Lady rank second in the overall polls, behind 6A West opponent Bentonville.
In the Class 6A polls, Conway holds a second-place tie with Fort Smith Northside with Northside getting eight first-place votes and Conway receiving two.
The Lady Cats have lost two games this season, but are unbeaten in two conference contests.
This week, Conway travels Tuesday to Cabot and then hosts one of the nation’s top athletes in Jersey Wolfenbarger and Northside on Friday.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles are playing good basketball this season thus far as they’ve amassed a 12-1 record, while picking up wins over 6A Fayetteville as well as conference wins against Siloam Springs and Alma.
Despite Vilonia’s strong play, it sits behind Batesville, Greenwood and Little Rock Christian in both the 5A and overall polls.
This week, the Lady Eagles host Mountain Home before an important battle against Greenwood on the road on Friday.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola girls have been on a tear, losing just two games through 16 contests thus far.
Because of its strong start to the season, MVE ranked behind Viola in the Class 1A standings.
This week, the Lady Warhawks will have a tough two-game stretch as they travel within the county to take on Guy-Perkins before hosting Wonderview Friday.
Wonderview is sitting on the outside looking in as they are the top vote-getter to not get into the Class 1A top five.
