ST. LOUIS, Missouri — For the fourth time this season, Central Baptist College softball has had a player earn American Midwest Conference Athlete of the Week honors.
Senior Katie Goike was selected after her performance this weekend.
Goike, who was selected for the first time in her career, helped the Mustangs go 4-0 with sweeps of Hannibal-LaGrange and Missouri Baptist.
She hit .571 (8 of 15) on the weekend with a home run, a double, six RBI and a pair of walk-off hits.
In the second game against Hannibal-LaGrange, Goike went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
In the Missouri Baptist doubleheader, she hit a walk-off solo home run in game one to give CBC a 3-2 win in nine innings and then in the second game, she had two hits and four RBI, including a three-run walk-off double to give the Mustangs a 9-1 run-rule victory.
The Mustangs end the regular season on Friday afternoon.
