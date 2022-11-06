x

Mayflower's Jamell Pitts is tripped up during the Golden Eagles' win over the Little Rock Hall Warriors on Friday night.

 Ashley Roberts/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Mayflower Golden Eagles ended the 2022 football season with a 21-12 win over Little Rock Hall on Friday night. With the win, Mayflower ends its season at 4-6 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

The Golden Eagles battled turnovers all night but the defense was able to hold up and the offense stepped up enough to pull out the win.

