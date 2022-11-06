The Mayflower Golden Eagles ended the 2022 football season with a 21-12 win over Little Rock Hall on Friday night. With the win, Mayflower ends its season at 4-6 overall and 3-5 in conference play.
The Golden Eagles battled turnovers all night but the defense was able to hold up and the offense stepped up enough to pull out the win.
Jacob Stevens led the Mayflower defense with 13 tackles, including three solo tackles. He had an interception. Jayden Duncan had 12 tackles. He also had a 20-yard touchdown reception.
Jaden Robinson led the Golden Eagles in rushing with 81 yards. He also had 59 yards receiving. He scored a rushing touchdown and had 31 yards on special teams.
