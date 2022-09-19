The Mayflower Golden Eagles fell to 1-2 with a 44-26 loss at Clinton on Friday night. The game was played after Mayflower had it’s open week.
“We played hard and decently well but not good enough to win,” Mayflower coach Austin Emerson said.
Emerson said it was tough keeping his players motivated during the open week.
“I don’t know if I like the bye week as much as I thought I would,” he said. “We were able to get some guys healthy and get them back to the game. You get out of your rhythms that you create early in the season. But that is no excuse for not winning. We missed some tackles at the line. We had some guys out of place a few times. Offensively, we kind of didn’t block as well on the edge as we should have.”
The Golden Eagles punted only once.
“We moved it well but turned it over a couple of times,” Emerson said.
Mayflower quarterback Noah Gailey rushed for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He passed for 31 yards with a touchdown pass. Donteirriane Anderson caught a touchdown pass.
The Golden Eagles play Pottsville at Patrick Stadium this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Apaches are 1-3, coming off a 30-0 win over Little Rock Hall on Friday.
“They run the flexbone, making them a run-heavy team,” Emerson said. “We’ve kind of struggled with that a little bit because we are not very big. It’s tough when you’ve got big boys hitting you in the face. They’ve played some tough teams. They are not a bad 1-3 team. Their record really doesn’t show how good they are.”
Panthers fall at Van Buren
After winning two consecutive games, the Greenbrier Panthers struggled in a 40-14 loss to Van Buren on Friday night.
With the loss, the Panthers are now 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in 6A-West play.
Van Buren led 40-0 before Carter McElhany returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Matthew Garrett also scored a touchdown on a one-yard.run.
McElhany was limited to 25 yards rushing on three carries. He also caught three passes for 35 yards.
Kane Griffin completed 8 of 23 passes for 118 yards. He also threw two interceptions. Parker Roberts led the Panthers with 28 yards rushing on eight carries.
“We didn’t play very well, and they were pretty good,” Greenbrier coach Randy Tribble said. “We ran 44 offensive plays. They did a really good job of controlling the football, winning at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. They did a good job of limiting what we did. When we got the ball, we didn’t make first downs. We didn’t make very many first downs so we didn’t get to run enough plays.
“It was just not a good night.”
The Panthers have their open date this Friday. They return to action Sept. 30 at home against Greenwood.
“I always like open weeks a whole lot better after a win,” Tribble said. “Still, we can get some things fixed and get some guys healthy, and hopefully be a better football team coming back out of the break.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
