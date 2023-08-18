A year ago, the Mayflower Golden Eagles had an up and down season, finishing 4-6 and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
However, the Eagles have great participation this season.
“It’s going really well,” Mayflower coach Austin Emerson said. “We’ve got the most kids we’ve ever had. We’ve got 42 kids on the roster right now. We’re probably the biggest team we’ve ever been as far as size wise. We’re big up front on both sides of the ball. We’ve got good skill guys. This year, I feel like our guys have good physicality to them. They love hitting each other in practice. They get after each other in practice.
“It’s kind of fun to go to every single day.”
Emerson said he really likes his team this year.
“With as big and physical as we are, I feel like we can do a little more on holding up to the run, which is mostly what our conference does,” he said.
Senior Frankie Fennell, who started at running back last year, will assume the quarterback duties this season. Hugh Teas is moving from right tackle to left tackle.
“He’s 6-4 and 280 pounds,” Emerson said. “He moves well like he’s going to be a big-time player for us.”
Emerson said outside receiver Sean Graaf has put on some weight during the offseason.
“He’s put on some weight and can go,” Emerson said. “Jamar Anderson is one of my studs who I will have to get the ball to a lot. He’s worked his butt off this offseason. He stopped playing other sports to get really good at football. He’s a really good football player.”
Calan Cowdery will play running back this season.
A year ago, Emerson started two freshmen on the offensive line in the regular-season finale against Little Rock Hall, a 21-12 win over the Warriors.
The Eagles are playing in the 4A-4 conference with Bauxite, Haskell Harmony Grove, Clinton Lamar, Pottsville, Central Arkansas Christian, Hall and Dover.
“You don’t see the same thing every week,” Emerson said of the conference. “It’s not like a 6A or 7A conference where everyone is running different variations of the spread. Everybody is running different versions of old-school stuff. You’ve got to be ready for literally everything all the time, and you’ve got to have a plan for everything.”
Mayflower opens the season next Friday at home against the Smackover Buckaroos.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
