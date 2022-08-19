X

The Mayflower defense swallows a Perryville ball carrier during Thursday's scrimmage.

 Ashley Roberts / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Mayflower Golden Eagles scored three touchdowns in their scrimmage with Perryville on Thursday night. However, Coach Austin Emerson said his team has a lot to work on before the start of the season next Friday.

The two teams ran a series of plays against each other before playing a regulation half at Patrick Stadium at George Jones Field. 

