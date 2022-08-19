The Mayflower Golden Eagles scored three touchdowns in their scrimmage with Perryville on Thursday night. However, Coach Austin Emerson said his team has a lot to work on before the start of the season next Friday.
The two teams ran a series of plays against each other before playing a regulation half at Patrick Stadium at George Jones Field.
“We did okay when we were just running plays,” Emerson said. “In the scrimmage, we started out okay, but we just kind of fell apart.”
Emerson said his quarterback, Noah Gailey Threw the ball well.
“We threw and caught the ball well,” he said. “We moved the ball well. In the game situation, we made some little mistakes, which added up. A couple of guys competed really hard.”
Gailey threw a touchdown pass to Deondre Steward.
“Noah got flushed out of the pocket, and he just made a play,” Emerson said of his senior quarterback. “He’s our shining guy. He’s really dang good. He made a lot of stuff happen that wasn’t there, like when the defense defended it well. He could take off running and make something happen out of nothing.”
Emerson said Jaden Robinson had some good receptions against Perryville.
“Our second play from scrimmage was a touchdown,” Emerson said, adding that Gailey threw a 70-yard pass to Sean Graaf. “We weren’t awful, but towards the end of the scrimmage, we were.”
Emerson said the film from the scrimmage will be beneficial in helping his team get ready for the season opener Friday at Smackover.
“There will be tons of learning,” Emerson said. “It would be like nine guys doing good and a couple of small mistakes. It was just little stuff that we’re going to try to work on getting it fixed this week. We got their [Smackover’s] film last night. They’ve got some good-looking kids. The good thing is that they are a little bit smaller. They’ll have more guys playing both ways. The bad thing is that their athletes look really good.”
Emerson said his team has several players playing both offense and defense.
“Linebacker is where we’re hurting,” he said. “I’ve got three of my linebackers going both ways. I think we’ve got five or six going both ways. I’ve got a bunch going both ways. We had an injury in fall camp where our inside linebacker, one of our best defensive players [Teegan Adams], breaks his collar bone on scout team, just helping us out. We’re hurting badly without him.”
Kickoff at Smackover on Friday is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.