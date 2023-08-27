The Mayflower Golden Eagles are 1-0 for the first time since 2018.
Mayflower beat Smackover 47-8 in the season opener Friday night at Patrick Stadium. The last time that Mayflower started 1-0, the Eagles went on to an 11-2 season.
Mayflower quarterback Frankie Fennell completed 6 of 9 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 68 yards on nine carries.
Calan Cowdery led the Eagles with 88 yards rushing on 10 carries. He also scored a touchdown.
Also scoring rushing touchdowns were Tre Williams, Robert Cockerham, Donteirrianne Anderson and Trebreh Credit.
Anderson caught three passes for 50 yards. CJ Clemons caught two passes for 50 yards. Marcus Phillips caught a 20-yard touchdown pass. Arturo Acosta caught a 13-yard touchdown pass.
Mayflower coach Austin Emerson said after his team’s scrimmage game the previous week, everyone was disappointed in the way his offense played.
“Again our defense played really well,” Emerson said. “We had a few missed tackles. But offensively, we really challenged our offensive line last week to get after it and play better. They held up to that end of the bargain. They were blocking the mess out of some people. We’re big up front. That was kind of a breath of fresh air to be able to run the ball a little bit.”
The Eagles rushed for 222 yards on 33 carries.
A year ago at Smackover, Mayflower turned the ball over five times in a 24-21 loss to the Buckaroos. Last Friday, the Eagles had only one turnover, which was a lost fumble.
“We created three turnovers,” Emerson said. “We won the turnover battle, which was nice. Last year, we lost the turnover battle. We won it this year, and everything went in our favor.”
Mayflower plays at Drew Central in Monticello this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
