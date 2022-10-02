The Mayflower Golden Eagles were in dire need of a victory. The Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs came along at the right time.
Mayflower broke its two-game skid with a 33-14 win over CAC on Friday at Mustang Mountain. With the win, the Golden Eagles are 2-3 overall and 1-2 in 4A-4 action.
“We needed that one,” Mayflower coach Austin Emerson said. “We practiced really hard all week. It was really cool to not have many bad days. Normally, in football, you’ve got one day that is really bad. We practiced really hard. The kids bought into the game plan, rotating quarterbacks, having different guys take snaps. We ran the football. We only threw it three or four times. We just worked really hard on our run game, trying to find little holes in the defense and exploit those. They took the challenge that they wanted it to be on their backs. It was kind of fun.”
The Golden Eagles lost starting quarterback Noah Gailey during their loss to Pottsville the week prior to the win over CAC. He hurt his leg while trying to make a play on a fourth-and-one run.
“I think he’s going to be able to do stuff this week,” Emerson said of Gailey. “But, I don’t know if we will be able to play this this week.”
Frankie Fennell, playing quarterback in Gailey’s absence, rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns. He passed for 75 yards another score.
He scored on a 31-yard run with 9:49 left in the game to make the score 19-7. Fennell also had six tackles.
Jaden Robinson led the Golden Eagles with 184 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also had 18 yards receiving. He had five solo tackles on defense.
Jamar Anderson led Mayflower with eight tackles, four assists and an interception.
Mayflower hosts Lamar this Friday. The Cardinals are 4-1 on the season, coming off a 45-14 loss to Haskell Harmony Grove.
