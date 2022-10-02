The Mayflower Golden Eagles were in dire need of a victory. The Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs came along at the right time.

Mayflower broke its two-game skid with a 33-14 win over CAC on Friday at Mustang Mountain. With the win, the Golden Eagles are 2-3 overall and 1-2 in 4A-4 action.

