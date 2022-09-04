The Mayflower Golden Eagles, which won only two games a year ago, got off the snide for the 2022 season by beating Drew Central 35-6 on Friday night at Patrick Stadium. With the win, the Golden Eagles even their record at 1-1.
Mayflower led 7-0 after one quarter, 21-0 at halftime, 28-6 after three quarters then scored once in the fourth quarter.
Mayflower had 327 yards in total offense, including 213 yards rushing and 114 yards passing.
Mayflower quarterback Noah Gailey was 7 for 14 passing for 114 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for two scores. He threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Sean Graff.
The Eagles also forced four turnovers with Frankie Fennell intercepting a pass and recovering a fumble.
“We were just efficient with the ball,” Mayflower coach Austin Emerson said. “We moved the ball well. We only punted one time. Noah did a good job of not putting the ball in danger. Our offensive line, the last two weeks, they’ve been really stinking good.”
Mayflower’s offensive line includes: left tackle Gerritt Roolvink, left guard Mehki Baucom, center Todd McClain right guard Jonah Mason and right tackle Hugh Teas.
Gailey scored two touchdowns. Jaden Robinson scored two touchdowns and Graff scored one.
Mayflower kicker Alex Stafford was 5 for 5 on extra points.
The Golden Eagles are off this Friday before playing at Clinton on Sept. 16.
