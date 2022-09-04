x

Mayflower quarterback Noah Gailey heads toward the end zone for a touchdown during the Golden Eagles' win over Drew Central on Friday at Patrick Stadium.

 Ashley Roberts/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Mayflower Golden Eagles, which won only two games a year ago, got off the snide for the 2022 season by beating Drew Central 35-6 on Friday night at Patrick Stadium. With the win, the Golden Eagles even their record at 1-1.

Mayflower led 7-0 after one quarter, 21-0 at halftime, 28-6 after three quarters then scored once in the fourth quarter.

