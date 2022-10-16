The Mayflower Golden Eagles bounced back from a loss to Lamar by beating Dover 48-14 on Friday night.
The victory marked the return of starting quarterback Noah Gailey, who was injured in the Golden Eagles’ loss to Pottsville on Sept. 23.
Gailey was 3 for 7 passing for 19 yards. He also had 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns on seven carries He scored on an 82-yard run in the second quarter.
Jaden Robinson had 91 yards rushing and two scores on five carries. He scored on a 50-yard run in the third quarter.
Frankie Fennell had 93 yards rushing on eight attempts. He also scored a touchdown in the victory.
“We needed it,” Mayflower coach Austin Emerson said of the victory. “We’ve been playing well the past few weeks. We’ve just been shooting ourselves in the foot. We finally put it all together. We flew around to the ball well. We’ve been putting some things together.”
Emerson said his team’s special teams have not been playing well.
“We messed up on some kickoffs,” he said. “Outside of that, offensively and defensively, we’ve been pretty good. We just need to get our special teams on board, and we’ll be all right.”
Fennell started at quarterback against Dover.
“With Noah, we can do a few more things passing,” Emerson said. “Frankie can do everything passing wise. But, when I’ve got Frankie as a running threat and Noah as a running-passing threat, we’re better. Noah is one of the fastest guys on our team.”
Mayflower will host the Bauxite Miners this Friday at Patrick Stadium.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
