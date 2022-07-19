MAYFLOWER — The Mayflower Golden Eagles are working hard this summer to get ready for the 2022 season.
A year ago, Mayflower finished 2-8 and missed the playoffs. The Golden Eagles lost their first seven games before beating Two Rivers 49-6. They ended the season with a 28-26 win over Atkins.
“I was telling our guys yesterday that is the most participated summer we’ve had across the board in junior high and high school,” fifth-year Mayflower coach Austin Emerson said. “It’s been going really well, actually. The score of kids have all been showing up. That’s pretty good.”
Emerson said his team has 30 players on the roster with 24 players showing up consistently during summer workouts.
The Golden Eagles have done several 7-on-7 passing camps and several team camps, including one Tuesday at Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock. Mayflower will play 7-on-7 today in Lonoke before closing out the summer workouts next week with another 7-on-7.
“They’ve been great because you get a live look,” Emerson said. “You’re repping individual and team … it’s one thing against your own team. When you’re going hard against someone else who doesn’t want you to catch the ball or someone is running hard into your defense, it gives you so much better of a look than what you are trying to get accomplished.”
With the lack of numbers, Emerson said it’s imperative for his team to stay healthy.
“We’re kind of thin up front,” he said. “We’re a couple of linemen away, that is one gets hurt, we could be in trouble. Skill-guy wise, we’re not deep but we’ve got more guys there than we’ve had in the past.”
Emerson also said his team must play fundamentally sound.
“If we can do the fundamental stuff right, we’ll be ok,” he said. “Football comes down to fundamentals. If you do the fundamental stuff right, you’re going to be pretty good no matter how of athlete you’ve got. If you do that that stuff right, it’s not going to be a fun year.”
The Golden Eagles return starting quarterback Noah Gailey, who threw for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games a year ago.
Gailey led Mayflower in rushing with 348 yards on 73 carries. He scored 5 touchdowns.
Frankie Fennell is the team’s returning leading receiver. He caught 14 passes for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Mayflower will play Perryville in a benefit scrimmage Aug. 18. The Golden Eagles open the season Aug. 26 at Smackover. The home opener is Sept. 2 against Drew Central.
