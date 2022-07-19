MAYFLOWER — The Mayflower Golden Eagles are working hard this summer to get ready for the 2022 season.

A year ago, Mayflower finished 2-8 and missed the playoffs. The Golden Eagles lost their first seven games before beating Two Rivers 49-6. They ended the season with a 28-26 win over Atkins.

