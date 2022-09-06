A lot of good football was played last Friday by the teams in Faulkner County.
There was also some strange things taking place.
Conway finally got to play a football game, as the Wampus Cats beat Bentonville 44-35 at John McConnell Stadium.
Conway, which has been ranked second in the statewide media poll since the preseason, showed it’s offensive mettle in the victory. Quarterback Donoyvn Omolo passed for 254 yards and rushed for 60 more. Jamarion “Boogie” Carr rushed for 223 yards on only 21 carries. He scored 3 times. He also caught 5 passes for 77 yards. Rome Fields caught 8 passes for 92 yards.
Conway is playing at Springdale this Friday. The Bulldogs are 0-2 after losses to Class 5A teams in Harrison and Farmington.
Greenbrier and Vilonia played a classic game, which is suited for their rivalry. Greenbrier jumped out to a 13-0 halftime lead. Vilonia regrouped at halftime and claimed a 14-13 lead before Greenbrier’s Carter McElhany scored the game-winning touchdown on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Kane Griffin with 4:39 left in the game.
McElhany caught 6 passes for 133 yards. He also rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries.
Vilonia quarterback Wesley McKissack passed for 166 yards in the loss.
Mayflower and Conway Christian are two teams that have struggled the last couple of years to get regular-season victories.
Greenbrier hosts Siloam Springs in the 6A-West opener. The Siloam Springs Panthers are 0-2 after losses to Rogers Heritage and Alma.
They both scored blowout wins to even their records at 1-1.
Mayflower routed Drew Central 35-6. Quarterback Noah Gailey passed for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
The Golden Eagles have this Friday off before playing at Clinton on Sept. 16.
The Conway Christian Eagles played only a half on Friday, beating Baptist Prep 47-0. The game was stopped because of severe weather in west Little Rock.
Quarterback Jeryn Thomas completed 6 of 8 passes for 62 yards. He also rushed for 63 yards on 8 carries. Cooper Johnson scored two touchdowns and gained 60 yards on only 5 carries.
The strangest game of the week happened in Hector.
Quitman and Hector’s game ended in a 28-28 tie.
What is strange is that the game should have gone to overtime. The Arkansas Activities Association and the National Federation of High Schools changed the rules seven years ago to allow overtime for non-conference games.
Granted, there might be some ties because of weather but what happened Friday night is ridiculous.
After regulation ended at 28-28, Quitman and their coaches were getting ready for the extra play. However, the game officials left the field with Hector lining up to shake hands, which led to Quitman coach DJ Marrs shaking his head.
The only other time I can remember this happening was four years ago when Carlisle and Baptist Prep ended in a 12-12 tie. The officials, at that game, said overtime wasn’t allowed in non-conference games. Both of those teams were winless at the time and needed a victory.
It’s shame that either the officials at Hector did not know the overtime rules or just blatantly ignored them. The players on both teams fought for 48 minutes and deserved to have an ending, one way or another.
Quitman will try to bounce back when it hosts Class 4A Gentry. The Pioneers are 1-0 after beating Westville, Okla., 41-8 on Aug. 26.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
