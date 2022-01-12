ATLANTA, Georgia — The ASUN has released its annual Fall Winners for Life list, honoring one student-athlete from each member institution for their excellence on and off the field.
Central Arkansas' addition to the team is senior women's soccer player Gracie Hair.
"What a great honor for Gracie,” coach Jeremy Bishop said. “She is a great student, athlete and leader for our program. She is a fantastic representative for our athletic department. Her commitment to UCA, her teammates and our community is amazing."
Hair helped lead the Bears to a share of the ASUN West division title in the team's first year in the league.
The Bears started 2-2 in conference play, before a four-game winning streak, all of which came in division games, vaulted them to the top of the standings before a season-finale loss to Lipscomb gave the Bisons the one-seed tiebreaker.
For her part, the Tulsa, Oklahoma, native scored a pair of goals, adding three assists to her statline.
Hair logged the most minutes on the field for field players, contributing 1,449 minutes on the pitch.
The defender earned First-Team All-ASUN for her season, helping the Bears to seven shutouts on the year.
Off the field, Hair found time to offer 40 hours of community service in the Conway area.
She volunteered at multiple community events, including UCA's "Thank-a-thon", Freezing for a Reason 5K, and Samaritan's Feet Shoes of Hope event.
While at UCA, Hair has maintained a 3.83 cumulative GPA, excelling as a health services administration major. She is also an active member of the Student Athletes Advisory Committee.
