Central Baptist College men's basketball coach Clint Galyean has added two new assistants to his 2020-21 coaching staff.
Joining Galyean and Earl Lawrence, who returns for year two, will be Justin Graham and Sam Kohnke.
"We are excited to add coach Graham and Coach Kohnke to our staff," Galyean said. "They are both tremendous people who have a passion for student-athletes and there is no doubt they will help out guys succeed in all aspects while they are here."
Graham comes to CBC from Arkansas Tech in Russellville, where he spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant.
At Tech, he was responsible for game plan development and academics.
Prior to coaching, he spent one year playing at Tech, 2016-17, playing all 29 games and leading the team in scoring while placing second in assists and rebounds.
It was enough to earn him first team All-Great American Conference honors, an All-Region selection, and he helped the Wonder Boys play in the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball tournament.
Prior to Tech, he spent three seasons at the University of Hartford, an NCAA Division I institution in Connecticut, where he earned America East Conference sixth man of the year honors as a sophomore.
The native of San Antonio, Texas, earned his bachelor's degree from Tech in 2018.
"He has played and worked for some elite coaches,” Galyean said. “He has an incredible work ethic and overall great feel for how to contribute in all aspects of a winning program. Our student-athletes will love being coached by him on a daily basis. He has an outstanding basketball mind and will move up quickly in this business."
Kohnke comes to CBC after serving the last two seasons as the associate head coach at Millsaps College, an NCAA Division III institution in Jackson, Mississippi, during the season before taking over in April as the interim head coach.
During his two seasons at Millsaps, he helped guide the Majors to 29 wins, including 17 last season, which was their most victories in 11 years.
He also coached five All-SAA selections, including the defensive player of the year, while also seeing eight of his athletes earn recognition to the SAA honor roll.
His coaching experience also includes the New Orleans Blazers AAU program and one season as volunteer coach at Tulane University in New Orleans, where he was mentored by former NBA head coach Mike Dunleavy.
The New Orleans native earned his bachelor's degree from Millsaps in 2018, where he played three seasons after spending his freshman year at Loyola in New Orleans.
"He is a man with great character who has already helped build and elevate a program at Millsaps College,” Galyean said. “He has great connections at all levels of basketball that will help him be an elite recruiter. We are fortunate to add someone of his caliber to our staff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.