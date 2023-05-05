The Central Arkansas Bears started and finished Thursday's game with unlimited power, as the No. 23-ranked softball team bashed two grand slams to run rule Lipscomb in game one of the team's final ASUN regular season series.

Mary Kate Brown opened the first with a four-RBI bomb, and Morgan Nelson opened a deli on the berm after walking off the Bisons with a second grand salami in the fifth, propelling the Bears to a 12-1 win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.