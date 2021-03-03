It’s been tournament time for numerous high school sports around the state with some getting delayed because of inclement weather.
In bowling, the Greenbrier Panthers boys team took home the 5A state title after beating out Van Buren for first place. The Vilonia boys finished fourth overall.
The Greenbrier girls took home third place behind Mountain Home and Benton, while the Vilonia girls finished sixth.
Elsewhere, St. Joseph boys took second place out of eight teams, while the girls finished sixth at the 2A-1A State Bowling championships.
In swim, the Conway boys swimming and diving team took third place at the 6A State Swim meet, while the girls finished sixth.
