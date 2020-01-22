VILONIA — A monster night from junior guard Lauren Patterson helped lead the Vilonia Lady Eagles (15-2 ,3-1 5A West) to a 67-56 win over the Greenbrier Lady Panthers (7-9, 1-3 5A West) on Tuesday night.
The offense was led by Patterson, who finished with 32 points in the game.
On the defensive side of the ball, Patterson was a problem for the Lady Panthers, causing multiple turnovers.
“We scored tonight,” coach Alvin Riley said. “We just had trouble stopping them (Greenbrier).”
Greenbrier was able to get to the baseline on several occasions and score near the rim.
At the end of the first quarter, Vilonia faced a 12-11 deficit after a slow start offensively being held to only three field goals.
The second quarter was the deciding factor in this game as the Lady Eagles scored 18 points in the quarter.
Twelve of the 18 points game from the 3-point line.
The defense for Vilonia stepped up in the second quarter, holding Greenbrier to no points for the first three minutes.
At the half, Vilonia had a 29-24 lead, and Patterson led all scorers at the half with 10 points.
Coming out of the half, both teams were going back and forth scoring.
Greenbrier cut the lead to three with 16.4 left in the third.
Patterson got a steal and scored on a layup with 4.3 seconds left in the third and was fouled.
She made the free throw, building the Vilonia lead back to six at the end of the third quarter.
Vilonia made a defensive change in the fourth quarter that gave Greenbrier a lot of trouble.
“In the fourth quarter, we switched to a zone and they (Greenbrier) couldn’t adjust to it in that quarter,” Riley said.
The Vilonia defense held Greenbrier to three field goals in the fourth quarter.
Patterson had 13 points in the fourth quarter to help put the Lady Panthers away.
Along with Patterson’s big game, Vilonia had two other girls score in double figures in this game.
Senior forward Paige Kelley finished with 14 points, and junior guard Laney Mears finished with 12 points all of which came in the first half.
The Lady Eagles will play on the road Friday against Russelville at 6 p.m.
Boys
Greenbrier 53,
Vilonia 51
Vilonia (14-3, 3-1 5A West) came into this game undefeated in the conference, while Greenbrier (5-11,1-3 5A West) had just come off of a loss to Siloam Springs.
Vilonia had chances to win this game but was unable to due to a poor shooting effort.
Greenbrier made everything difficult for the Eagles.
The Eagles had multiple offensive fouls that often led to Greenbrier getting points on their next possession.
Senior guard Chole Linn had a big game for Greenbrier with 19 points.
“Nobody plays harder than Chole,” coach Mike Simmons said.
Vilonia had a chance to win the game with under a second left as senior point guard Tyler Moran was fouled in the act of shooting.
The shot came close to the 3-point line and the referees discussed that the shot was a two-shot foul.
Moran made 1 of 2 of those free throws, which led to the ending.
