With state bowling wrapped up, several local teams have much to celebrate about, including a bowling dynasty.
Backed by a strong performance by Hanna Scherer’s 681 points across three games, the Lady Panthers won their sixth state championship in seven years during the state meet.
Scherer’s score of 681 was the highest score between both boys and girls across the 5A State Championship.
Along with Scherer, Greenbrier sailed to an easy win with a total score of 3,601, while second place Mountain Home finished with 3,249.
While Scherer performed well, she wasn’t alone as Hailey Connell scored a bronze medal.
Likewise, the Greenbrier boys had a gold medalist bowler Tyler Weaver.
However, his effort wasn’t enough to help the boys secure a state title with the Panthers falling under 200 pins shy of Lakeside in second place.
Elsewhere in the county, other schools participated in state bowling championship as both Conway bowling teams finished as runners up.
The Mayflower boys finished second in the 4A-3A championship, falling shy of about 30 pins of first place.
St. Joseph boys finished nearly 80 pins higher than Conway Christian in the 2A-1A championships, while the St. Joseph girls finished fourth.
All-state bowlers were: Caleb Defoor, Tyler Rye, Jaymie Burrow, Ashtyn Anderson and Candyce Slayton from Conway; Tyler Weaver, Hannah Scherer and Hailey Connell from Greenbrier; Mitchell Redmond from Mayflower; Lou Kerst and Lyndall McSpadden from Conway Christian and Lucas Aker from Guy-Perkins.
