After returning from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Wooster native Kayle Browning will be celebrated in Greenbrier.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the city of Greenbrier will host a homecoming celebration that will feature a special proclamation and “keys to the city” from both Greenbrier and Wooster.
The event will feature a special presentation from Faulkner County judge Jim Baker, the Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce and the state of Arkansas declaring Wednesday as “Kayle Browning - Red, White and Blue Day”.
The celebration will be held at the new Herschel Hall event center at 116 South Broadview in Greenbrier.
Browning won a silver medal at the Olympic games after climbing back from ninth place in qualifying rounds.
Browning climbed into the top six to advance to the finals and then caught fire, hitting 25 targets in the fifth and final qualifying round to place her into a fifth-place tie.
Browning advanced to the elimination stage by hitting 19 consecutive targets, then hit four of five to keep from getting eliminated.
The next round, Browning hit all five targets, securing her spot on the podium.
Heading into the penultimate round, Browning was tied for first, securing at least a silver medal.
She missed her first and last shots of that round, which gold medal winner Slovakia’s Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova hit four of five.
The final round saw both women hit all five, which placed Browning behind Stefecekova.
Browning is not the only Olympian from the area, however, as Mayflower’s Julia Gaffney is headed to Tokyo to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games, which begins Aug. 24 and runs through Sept. 5.
Gaffney won her first world title in 2019 in the women’s 200-meter individual medley.
She is the current world record holder in the women’s 100-meter backstroke and has a total of eight medals at two world championships dating back to 2015 when she first started swimming competitively.
