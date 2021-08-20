After losing four of their first six games last year, the Greenbrier Panthers rattled off four straight wins to close out the regular season.
The Panthers then won the first game of the 5A West Playoffs before being bounced by Magnolia in a shootout.
Because of the way they finished, and who is coming back, long tenured coach Randy Tribble said his team is ready to carry that stretch of play over to this season.
It starts with all-conference quarterback Cooper Wilcox, who completed 56 percent of his passes last season for 1,260 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Also in the backfield is running back Nick Huett, who ran for 926 yards and 10 touchdowns in a backup role to Trey Havens last season.
Tribble said the success will be in returning skill players.
“Almost all of my skill guys both on offense and defense are guys that have played and have experience,” he said. “We have a little more speed than we normally have. Coaches have a hard time being optimistic, but we are optimistic and we realize our limitations. We feel really good about it.”
Tribble said those limitations may come at the offensive line, where the Panthers will have three new starters.
“We have three new people starting in the O-line,” he said. “We have guys working hard, but we’ve had a couple guys with COVID here lately. They’re just now getting back and going through return to play protocol. We’re waiting for the puzzles to fall in the right place for the linemen.
“We’ve got some senior leadership. We’ve got two really good O-lineman that started the last couple of years. A couple of the new players that are starting on the O-line are seniors, and they’re mature guys. They just haven’t gotten a lot of game action. We’re optimistic. Depth in the linemen is definitely an issue.”
Tribble said his coaching staff is confident about what he will have in his secondary and linebacking group on defense.
“At linebacker and DBs, we pretty much know who the 2-deep is in those positions,” he said. “We’re not really two-deep in some spots, but we know how we would have to work things if somebody got hurt.”
Greenbrier looks to continue its success this season by starting Aug. 27 at Beebe, then staying on the road at Batesville.
The Panthers return home Sept. 10 against Arkadelphia before taking a bye week the following Friday.
Out of the bye, Greenbrier kicks off its final season in the 5A West on Sept. 24 against Pea Ridge at home before traveling to Morrilton on Oct. 1.
Greenbrier hosts Farmington the following Friday before traveling to north Arkansas to take on Harrison.
The Panthers are back at home for the final time this season Oct. 22 to play Clarksville before hitting the road to take on Alma.
Greenbrier wraps up the regular season with its annual rivalry game at Vilonia.
