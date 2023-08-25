x

Michael Carter, pictured while coaching at Little Rock Episcopal, is the newest recipient of the Buddy Harding Award.

 Submitted

Michael Carter has been awarded the 17th annual Buddy Harding Award for the 2022-23 school academic year.

The award is presented to a University of Central Arkansas alumnus for Arkansas high school coaching excellence. The award is sponsored by Harding’s UCA fraternity, Sigma Tau Gamma.

