Michael Carter has been awarded the 17th annual Buddy Harding Award for the 2022-23 school academic year.
The award is presented to a University of Central Arkansas alumnus for Arkansas high school coaching excellence. The award is sponsored by Harding’s UCA fraternity, Sigma Tau Gamma.
A native of Greenbrier, Carter is a 1989 graduate of UCA, where he played football for Coach Harold Horton.
He recently retired after a long career that included stops as Clinton, Vilonia, DeWitt, Baptist Prep, Little Rock Christian, Conway Christian and Little Rock Episcopal Collegiate School
Carter finished with a career football record of 118-68. His baseball record is 52-5 with a state championship in 1991. He was named as head coach for the 1992 baseball all-star game. He also won a softball state champions in 2004.
He was named as Athletic Director of the year in 2012-13 and served as President of the Arkansas Football Coaches Association from 2015 to 2017.
The award is named in honor of Rush “Buddy” Harding, Jr., who graduated from UCA in 1951. Harding went on to spend over 30 years at Clarendon High School as a coach and administrator.
Harding is a member of the UCA Sports Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
The award will be presented at a UCA home football game this fall.
