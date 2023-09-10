x

Vilonia's Hunter Wells heads into the end zone for a touchdown during the Eagles' loss to Morrilton on Friday night.

 Christine Halley/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Greenbrier Panthers improved to 2-1 on the season with with a 50-21 win over Siloam Springs on Friday night. The victory was the 6A-West season opener.

Greenbrier scored three touchdowns in the first quarter. Eli Weaver scored on a 5-yard run. Kane Griffin threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Enoch Assan. Richardson then scored on a 3-yard run.

