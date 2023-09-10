The Greenbrier Panthers improved to 2-1 on the season with with a 50-21 win over Siloam Springs on Friday night. The victory was the 6A-West season opener.
Greenbrier scored three touchdowns in the first quarter. Eli Weaver scored on a 5-yard run. Kane Griffin threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Enoch Assan. Richardson then scored on a 3-yard run.
Greenbrier led 26-14 at halftime after scoring a second-quarter touchdown. Assan scored on a 40-yard run.
Greenbrier scored 18 points in the third quarter and six in the fourth quarter to account for the final score.
Griffin threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Miles Miller in the third quarter. The two hooked up again for the two-point conversion.
Greenbrier then scored two points on a safety to lead 36-14. Assan followed with a one-yard touchdown run. Richardson scored the two-point conversion to make the score 44-14.
Griffin ended the scoring by throwing a 17-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Worthey.
Griffin completed 12 of 17 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
Assan rushed for 117 yards on 15 carries. Miller caught nine passes for 144 yards. Wilson Morgason caught two passes for 55 yards.
Greenbrier hosts Van Buren on Friday night.
The Vilonia Eagles surrender a 21-7 lead in a 27-21 loss to the Morrilton Devil Dogs on Friday night.
Vilonia led 21-7 midway through the third quarter.
Vilonia quarterback Carter Massey completed 12 of 20 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
Cadien Gipson led Vilonia with 41 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Eddie Flores caught two touchdown passes of 69 and 9 yards. Hunter Wells scored the other touchdown on a three-yard run.
Braden Brewer kicked three extra points for the Eagles.
Vilonia hosts Pine Bluff on Friday night.
Gentry beat Quitman in another shootout Friday night, winning 63-40.
Greyson Ealy scored Quitman’s first touchdown on a 30-yard interception return. Madison Harneck kicked the extra point to make the score 13-7.
Ealy scored the next touchdown on a 30-yard pass from Jordan Moore-Payne. They hooked up again for 42-yard scoring play with 4:57 left in the second quarter to make score 28-19.
Trailing 50-19, Moore-Payne scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter. He then threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Thacker.
Moore-Payne threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Thacker with 3;02 left in the game. Harneck kicked the extra point to make the score 50-40.
Gentry scored two more touchdowns in the final 2:01 to set the final score.
Quitman is idle this week before opening 3A-2 conference play at home against Newport on Sept. 22.
