LITTLE ROCK — Greenbrier High School senior Thane Johnson is the 2021 male winner of the Bill Torrey’s Rock City Running and Kinco Constructors Student-Athlete Scholarship.
The scholarship recognizes student-athletes who exemplify leadership, sportsmanship and integrity.
They must have run at least two seasons of cross-country, indoor track and/or outdoor track. “Thane is the total package,” said Bill Torrey, owner of Rock City Running. “He was a natural choice to be the first recipient of this $1,250 scholarship. We are thrilled to make this announcement.”
Kinco Constructors is a proud co-sponsor of the scholarship.
“A life-long runner myself, it was a natural choice to partner with Rock City Running,” said William Fletcher, EVP/COO at Kinco Constructors. “Investing in a student’s education is fundamentally important to myself and both companies.”
Additionally, Manfred and Sheila Galatowitsch made a personal contribution to the scholarship.
Applicants were judged based on high school achievements in track, cross country and other extracurricular activities, GPA, class rank and their answer to an essay question.
Johnson was selected out of about a dozen applications from across central Arkansas.
In addition to the scholarship, Johnson will receive a pair of Hoka One One running shoes and a Garmin GPS watch.
Johnson is a three-year AAA letterman for Greenbrier High School under coach Larry Flake.
He holds numerous school and community awards for running.
Johnson has been accepted to multiple Arkansas Universities and plans to study mechanical engineering.
