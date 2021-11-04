When the scoreboard at Don Jones Stadium in Greenbrier reads zero, one team will have secured an outright conference title in quite some time.
For the Panthers, Greenbrier earned a share of the 5A West title in both 2016 and 2017, but hasn’t won an outright conference championship since 2012.
For Vilonia, it’s been even longer.
The Eagles last outright title came about 30 years ago, according to Vilonia coach Todd Langrell.
Both teams carry perfect 6-0 records in the 5A West as well as 9-0 records overall.
This game, along with the Conway Wampus Cats’ 7A Central championship game Friday, have several around the county talking.
“What a great thing for Faulkner County,” Langrell said. “It will be a great atmosphere. I’ve been on the blue side before and I know how loud they can get with games like this.”
Langrell coached under Greenbrier coach Randy Tribble before heading to Mayflower.
Now, on opposite sidelines, the two coaches will see their teams battle for not only the Faulkner County Judges Cup, but the 5A West championship and the No. 1 seed from the 5A West for the Class 5A State Playoffs.
“I don’t love coaching against guys that have been a part of the coaching family,” Tribble said of coaching against Langrell. “But, I don’t think about it too much. I respect what coach Langrell and his staff have done over there. They have a great team and it certainly adds to this game.”
Langrell has indeed built this Vilonia Eagle program up since he arrived in 2018, inheriting a Vilonia team that came off a 1-9 season under coach Ron Young.
Now four years into his stint and he has the Eagles playing for a conference championship and a No. 1 seed.
“It’s been a combination of things,” Langrell said of how Vilonia football has turned around since he’s been there. “We have a plan to success and I’ve learned under great coaches — Tribble being one. I’ve got great assistant coaches who help send the plan down to the kids and they buy into it. It starts in the weight room.”
It’s not surprising that Vilonia is in this spot, as it has taken steps to get here each year under Langrell’s tutelage.
For Greenbrier, though, many didn’t think the Panthers would have the season they are having, including Tribble.
“We knew we could be good, but we didn’t know we’d be this good,” he said. “We’ve exceeded my expectations to some degree. Our guys got ready to play and our coaches have done a great job. If you would have asked me before the season that we’d be in this spot, I wouldn’t have believed you, but things have fallen our way and our seniors have provided great leadership.”
Each team comes in with a talented group of seniors, especially at the quarterback position.
Vilonia quarterback Austin Myers is seen as one of the better prospects in the state, while Greenbrier quarterback Cooper Wilcox deserves some of that recognition in his own right.
But, while these seniors have been leading and building to this game throughout their high school careers, a chip is now on Vilonia’s shoulder.
During last season’s finale, the Panthers got the better of the Eagles 17-14, which Greenbrier got the victory on a goal-line stand that has sat with Vilonia.
“That’s stuck with these kids,” Langrell said. “We were stopped short, and we’ve talked about it a bit. But, one play doesn’t define who we are. This game doesn’t define who we are. We are going to go over there prepared to win a conference championship.”
Tribble said his team isn’t thinking about last year’s game, however.
“We know they are a good football team and want to win just as badly as we do,” he said. “Everyone knows the rivalry and the history. It will be a good football game.”
This game will likely have a lot of eyes on it, both in the stands and on streaming platforms.
A standing-room only crowd is expected at Greenbrier, which is why some clamored for the game to be moved to Estes Stadium on the University of Central Arkansas campus.
No matter who wins Friday, the game will surely bring excitement across the board, though only one team will go home happy.
Regardless, these two teams will enter the Class 5A State Playoffs as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds from the 5A West and will both look to compete for a state championship.
