Surpassing his senior season, Greenbrier native Paxton Wallace has signed a free agent contract with the MLB’s Los Angeles Angels.
Wallace, who’s brother Cayden was a freshman for the Arkansas Razorbacks this season, went undrafted in this year’s MLB First-Year Player Draft.
Though he was supposed to be a senior this season, but the COVID-19 pandemic granted another year of eligibility to Wallace.
However, with a degree in hand from Wichita State, Wallace elected to go the professional route.
Wallace ends his career as a Shocker with a .287 batting average, a .359 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .488.
He hit 21 home runs, and drove in 93 runs across 138 games, while posting a .943 fielding percentage.
He saved his best season for last in Wichita as he slashed .322 (batting average)/.383 (on-base)/.553 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI.
After a solid freshman campaign that saw Wallace hit. 281 with 16 hits, seven runs, four doubles, two triples, one home run and nine RBI across 25 games, he followed that up with a sophomore campaign where he hit .256 with 56 hits, 36 runs, 13 doubles, a team-high nine home runs, 35 RBI, 20 walks and four stolen bases.
He earned American Athletic Conference All-Academic Teams honors in each of his freshman and sophomore seasons, while being named an Academic Team honoree for his 2021 junior campaign.
In addition to his academic status, Wallace was AAC All-Conference First Team member and earned an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove for his defensive play at third base, posting a .963 fielding percentage.
Prior to Wallace’s arrival at Wichita State, he was a four-year letterman baseball letterman and a one-year letterman in basketball at Greenbrier.
He was a decorated baseball player at Greenbrier, earning all-conference and all-state selections as well as the state’s RBI leader and named the state’s best hitter.
He was a Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American as well as a Perfect Game Southeast all-region first team member and the No. 2 prospect out of the state of Arkansas.
He earned PBR’s Arkansas Player of the Year as well as a Perfect Game Arkansas Player of the Year at Greenbrier.
Wallace was also voted the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star MVP award winner in 2017.
