FAYETTEVILLE — A trio of Arkansas Razorbacks as well as one recruit were drafted on Sunday night in Day 1 of the 2022 MLB Draft.
All four were taken in the second round. Third baseman Cayden Wallace went to the Kansas City Royals with the No. 49 pick. Boerne (Texas) pitcher Cole Phillips was taken at No. 57 by the Atlanta Braves. Arkansas right-handed pitcher Peyton Pallette then was taken at No. 62 by the Chicago White Sox. The final Razorback drafted Sunday night was second baseman Robert Moore at No. 72 by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Arkansas was one of five college programs with a nation-leading three players selected on Sunday. Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon State and Tennessee each also had three players taken during the first day of this year’s MLB Draft.
Wallace is the first Arkansas sophomore drafted since Andrew Benintendi went to Boston with the No. 7-overall pick in 2015. The Greenbrier native slashed .298/.387/.553 with a team-leading 16 homers and 60 runs batted in over 67 games. He also swiped a team-best 12 bases and led the Hogs in runs (62), doubles (20), total bases (152) and slugging percentage (.553). According to MLB.com, Wallace’s pick has an approximate value of $1.58 million.
Pallette, who missed the past season due to Tommy John surgery, was outstanding as a true sophomore in 2021. The Benton native was named to the Newcomer All-SEC Team after logging a 4.02 ERA in 56.0 innings of work over 15 appearances, including 11 starts. The right-hander fanned 67 on the year as a member of an Arkansas pitching staff that set a then-school record with 657 strikeouts in 2021. Pallette’s pick has an approximate value of $1.16 million.
Moore was outstanding as a second baseman for Arkansas. He only committed two errors in the 2022 season. The Brewers drafted him as a shortstop. Moore slashed .232/.374/.427 with eight homers and 44 runs batted in over 65 games. The Leadwood, Kan., native tied for the team lead in walks (42) while finishing second in doubles (19) and triples (2). His 48 runs scored were fourth most on the Razorbacks. His pick has a value of $914,900.
The MLB Draft continued Monday at 1 p.m. with Rounds 3-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.