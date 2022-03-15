FAYETTEVILLE — Cayden Wallace’s grand slam weekend earned Arkansas’ third baseman from Greenbrier Co-SEC Player of the Week honors it was announced Monday by the SEC Office in Birmingham, Alabama, and the Collegiate Baseball publication’s National Player of the Week it was announced Monday evening in Tucson, Arizona.
Wallace hit grand slam home runs Saturday and Sunday in 10-1 and 10-8 victories over the University of Illinois-Chicago Circle Flames completing a 4-game series sweep at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Wallace’s three-run home run figured in starting the sweep during Thursday’s 12-4 and 5-4 doubleheader sweep of UIC before Friday’s snow interrupted the series for a day.
Wallace had a hit in all four games and totaled 13 RBI for the series with six on Sunday. He also stole two bases.
Wallace shared SEC Player of the Week honors with South Carolina’s Brandt Belk. Belk helped the Gamecocks win a series against No. 1 Texas with eight hits in the three-game series. He was 4 for 5 with a double, a home run and two runs scored in Saturday's game, then had a pair of hits in each of the wins over the Longhorns. Belk scored seven runs on the week and had four extra base hits to go with four RBI.
Wallace and the 11-3 nationally No. 3 Razorbacks have a busy week at Baum-Walker Stadium host Grambling State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday, then opening their SEC season hosting Kentucky in a 3-game series this weekend.
Arkansas versus Kentucky game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
