FAYETTEVILLE — For helping the Razorbacks win two of three from nationally No. 3 Ole Miss last weekend in Oxford, Mississippi, University of Arkansas right fielder Cayden Wallace of Greenbrier was named the SEC Baseball Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday by the SEC Office in Birmingham, Alabama.
Wallace knocked in six runs, including his eighth home run of the season, a three-run clout, and had at least one hit in all three games.
Wallace leads the Razorbacks in hitting .302 batting average, and his eight home runs ties for the team lead with junior Preseason All-American center fielder Christian Franklin.
