Former Arkansas Razorbacks and Greenbrier Panthers star baseball player Cayden Wallace has come “home.”
Wallace was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the second round of the MLB Draft in 2022 after a stellar two-year career at the University of Arkansas. Wallace was recently promoted from Quad Cities High Class A to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Class AA team in Springdale.
